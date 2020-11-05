Comparing Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) & Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST)

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) and Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Antero Resources has a beta of 4.76, suggesting that its stock price is 376% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vista Oil & Gas has a beta of 3.68, suggesting that its stock price is 268% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Antero Resources and Vista Oil & Gas, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Antero Resources 2 6 4 0 2.17 Vista Oil & Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A

Antero Resources currently has a consensus target price of $4.19, suggesting a potential upside of 24.33%. Given Antero Resources’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Antero Resources is more favorable than Vista Oil & Gas.

Profitability

This table compares Antero Resources and Vista Oil & Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Antero Resources -58.04% -2.17% -0.99% Vista Oil & Gas -25.51% -14.00% -6.16%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Antero Resources and Vista Oil & Gas’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Antero Resources $4.41 billion 0.21 -$340.13 million ($0.14) -24.07 Vista Oil & Gas $415.98 million 0.44 -$32.72 million ($0.41) -5.15

Vista Oil & Gas has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Antero Resources. Antero Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vista Oil & Gas, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.8% of Antero Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.5% of Vista Oil & Gas shares are held by institutional investors. 10.4% of Antero Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Antero Resources beats Vista Oil & Gas on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale. It also owned and operated 324 miles of gas gathering pipelines in the Marcellus Shale; 17 compressor stations in the Marcellus Shale; 110 miles of low-pressure and high-pressure gathering pipelines in the Utica Shale; 8 miles of high-pressure pipelines; and 2 compressor stations in the Utica Shale. The company had estimated proved reserves of 18.9 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent, including 11.5 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 652 million barrels of assumed recovered ethane; 540 million barrels of primarily propane, isobutane, normal butane, and natural gasoline; and 42 million barrels of oil. The company was formerly known as Antero Resources Appalachian Corporation and changed its name to Antero Resources Corporation in June 2013. Antero Resources Corporation was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Vista Oil & Gas Company Profile

Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. It principally owns producing assets in Argentina, as well as in Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved reserves of 101.8 MMBOE. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

