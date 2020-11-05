Comparing Denbury (DEN) & Its Rivals

Denbury (NYSE: DEN) is one of 269 public companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Denbury to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.3% of Denbury shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.9% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Denbury shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.6% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Denbury and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Denbury $1.27 billion $216.96 million 41.88 Denbury Competitors $7.35 billion $355.92 million 5.77

Denbury’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Denbury. Denbury is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Denbury and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Denbury 0 0 2 0 3.00 Denbury Competitors 2727 10006 13560 450 2.44

As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 108.89%. Given Denbury’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Denbury has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Denbury and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Denbury -53.49% -46.09% -12.86% Denbury Competitors -95.77% 36.61% -0.89%

Summary

Denbury competitors beat Denbury on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Denbury

Denbury Resources Inc. operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 230.2 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves. Denbury Resources Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

