Comparing First Pacific (OTCMKTS:FPAFY) & Net 1 UEPS Technologies (OTCMKTS:UEPS)

First Pacific (OTCMKTS:FPAFY) and Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) are both small-cap multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get First Pacific alerts:

This table compares First Pacific and Net 1 UEPS Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Pacific N/A N/A N/A Net 1 UEPS Technologies -36.06% -31.30% -15.76%

This is a summary of recent recommendations for First Pacific and Net 1 UEPS Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Pacific 0 0 0 0 N/A Net 1 UEPS Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

Net 1 UEPS Technologies has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 66.11%. Given Net 1 UEPS Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Net 1 UEPS Technologies is more favorable than First Pacific.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First Pacific and Net 1 UEPS Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Pacific $8.05 billion 0.17 -$253.90 million N/A N/A Net 1 UEPS Technologies $151.00 million 1.14 -$78.36 million ($1.70) -1.77

Net 1 UEPS Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than First Pacific.

Volatility and Risk

First Pacific has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Net 1 UEPS Technologies has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of First Pacific shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.9% of Net 1 UEPS Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Net 1 UEPS Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Net 1 UEPS Technologies beats First Pacific on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Pacific

First Pacific Company Limited, an investment management and holding company, engages in the consumer food products, telecommunications, infrastructure, and natural resources businesses in the Philippines, Indonesia, Australasia, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers a range of telecommunications and digital services, including fiber optic backbone, fixed broadband, and mobile networks. It also manufactures and distributes a range of food products, including noodles, dairy products, snack foods, food seasonings, nutrition and special foods, beverages, wheat flour, and pasta; breeds seeds; cultivates oil palm, rubber, sugar cane, and other crops; and offers cooking oils, margarines, and shortenings. In addition, the company offers packaged bread and other related goods, and meal components; explores for, mines, and produces gold, copper, and silver; and produces sugar and ethanol. Further, it is involved in the operation of gas-fired power plant; electricity generation and distribution; provision of water distribution and sewerage services; and operation of toll roads, hospitals, and rail lines, as well as offers logistics services. First Pacific Company Limited was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

About Net 1 UEPS Technologies

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. provides transaction processing services, financial inclusion products and services, and secure payment technologies in South Africa, the Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through three segments: South African Transaction Processing, International Transaction Processing, and Financial Inclusion and Applied Technologies. The South African Transaction Processing segment primarily offers transaction processing for retailers, utilities, and banks. The International Transaction Processing segment offers payment processing services to merchants and card issuers. The Financial Inclusion and Applied Technologies segment provides short-term loans and bank accounts. It also sells prepaid products, such as electricity and airtime, hardware and software, and life insurance products. In addition, this segment distributes starter packs; and provides financing to Cell C for expanding the components of Cell C's telecommunications infrastructure in South Africa. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Receive News & Ratings for First Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.