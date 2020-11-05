Comparing Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) & Fc Global Realty (NYSE:FCRE)

Fc Global Realty (OTCMKTS:FCRE) and Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Fc Global Realty and Varian Medical Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fc Global Realty 0 0 0 0 N/A Varian Medical Systems 3 5 1 0 1.78

Varian Medical Systems has a consensus target price of $148.28, suggesting a potential downside of 14.48%. Given Varian Medical Systems’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Varian Medical Systems is more favorable than Fc Global Realty.

Profitability

This table compares Fc Global Realty and Varian Medical Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fc Global Realty -4,265.28% -24.94% -9.42% Varian Medical Systems 8.82% 19.68% 8.45%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.3% of Varian Medical Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of Fc Global Realty shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Varian Medical Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Fc Global Realty has a beta of 2.31, indicating that its share price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Varian Medical Systems has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Fc Global Realty and Varian Medical Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fc Global Realty $40,000.00 971.79 -$2.04 million N/A N/A Varian Medical Systems $3.23 billion 4.89 $291.90 million $4.63 37.45

Varian Medical Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Fc Global Realty.

Summary

Varian Medical Systems beats Fc Global Realty on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fc Global Realty

FC Global Realty Incorporated operates as a real estate investment company in the United States and internationally. It holds investments in various projects, such as high-end value hotels and resort communities; residential developments; and commercial properties, such as gas station sites. The company is based in Orangeburg, New York.

About Varian Medical Systems

Varian Medical Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates in Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions segments. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as quality assurance equipment. Its products include linear accelerators, brachytherapy after loaders, treatment accessories, and quality assurance software; and information management, treatment planning, image processing, clinical knowledge exchange, patient care management, decision-making support, and practice management software. This segment serves university research and community hospitals, private and governmental institutions, healthcare agencies, physicians' offices, medical oncology practices, radiotherapy centers, and cancer care clinics. The Proton Solutions segment designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services products and systems for delivering proton therapy for the treatment of cancer. The company has a strategic agreement with Siemens AG; partnership agreement with The National University Cancer Institute; and a strategic collaboration with Telix Pharmaceuticals for advanced prostate imaging. Varian Medical Systems was formerly known as Varian Associates, Inc. and changed its name to Varian Medical Systems, Inc. in April 1999. The company was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

