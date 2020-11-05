Comparing Vectura Group (OTCMKTS:VEGPF) & Cogent Biosciences (OTCMKTS:UMRX)

Vectura Group (OTCMKTS:VEGPF) and Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:UMRX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Vectura Group alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Vectura Group and Cogent Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vectura Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Cogent Biosciences 0 1 3 0 2.75

Cogent Biosciences has a consensus target price of $3.75, suggesting a potential upside of 42.59%. Given Cogent Biosciences’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cogent Biosciences is more favorable than Vectura Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vectura Group and Cogent Biosciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vectura Group $227.68 million 3.49 -$28.22 million ($0.04) -32.89 Cogent Biosciences $22.50 million 4.96 -$31.83 million ($1.04) -2.53

Vectura Group has higher revenue and earnings than Cogent Biosciences. Vectura Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cogent Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Vectura Group and Cogent Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vectura Group N/A N/A N/A Cogent Biosciences -96.84% -87.78% -52.14%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

26.4% of Cogent Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 31.5% of Cogent Biosciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Vectura Group has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cogent Biosciences has a beta of 3.93, indicating that its share price is 293% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Vectura Group Company Profile

Vectura Group plc engages in the design, development, and supply of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of airways-related diseases worldwide. The company's in-market products include Seebri, Breezhaler and Neohaler, a DPI device and bronchodilator; AirFluSal Forspiro for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD); Breelib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; Relvar Ellipta/Breo Ellipta that is used in treating asthma and COPD; and Incruse Ellipta, Anoro Ellipta, and Trelegy Ellipta for the treatment of COPD. It is also developing VR315 (US) for the treatment of asthma and COPD.In addition, the company offers dry powder inhalers, pressurized metered dose inhalers, and nebulized devices. Vectura Group plc was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Chippenham, the United Kingdom.

Cogent Biosciences Company Profile

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel immunotherapy products designed to harness the power of a patient’s immune system to cure cancer. The firm’s technologies include Antibody-Coupled T-cell Receptor, which is a chimeric protein that binds to tumor targeting antibodies. The company was founded by Charles Wilson and Dario Campana in March 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Receive News & Ratings for Vectura Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vectura Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.