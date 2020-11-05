Comparing WISeKey International (WKEY) & The Competition

WISeKey International (NASDAQ: WKEY) is one of 102 publicly-traded companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare WISeKey International to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares WISeKey International and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WISeKey International N/A N/A N/A WISeKey International Competitors -25.52% -1,958.20% -8.33%

0.0% of WISeKey International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.8% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares WISeKey International and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio WISeKey International $22.65 million $8.19 million -1.65 WISeKey International Competitors $1.10 billion -$55.21 million -8.10

WISeKey International’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than WISeKey International. WISeKey International is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for WISeKey International and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WISeKey International 0 0 0 0 N/A WISeKey International Competitors 859 3137 4359 230 2.46

As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 2.94%. Given WISeKey International’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe WISeKey International has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

WISeKey International beats its competitors on 5 of the 9 factors compared.

WISeKey International Company Profile

WISeKey International Holding AG, a cybersecurity company, provides integrated security solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT) and digital identity ecosystems in Switzerland, rest of Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, IoT and mPKI. It offers microcontrollers and microchips that provides identity to various connected devices; and managed public key infrastructure, which include digital identity, certificate management and signing solutions, and trust services, as well as offers digital certificates, software as a service (SaaS), software license, and post-contract customer support for cybersecurity applications. The company also develops, markets, hosts, and supports a range of solutions that enable secure digital identification of people, content, and objects by generating digital identities through its products and services in cybersecurity services, IoT, digital brand management, and mobile security, which enable clients to monetize their existing user bases, as well as expand its eco-system. In addition, the company operates ISTANA platform that uses cybersecurity SaaS business and semiconductor chips for securing the IoT market, as well as uses artificial intelligence to analyze data; and engages in financing, sales, and distribution activities. WISeKey International Holding AG was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

