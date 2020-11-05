Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Price Target Raised to $81.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $78.00 to $81.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ED. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $73.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Guggenheim raised Consolidated Edison from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Bank of America lowered Consolidated Edison from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Consolidated Edison from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $77.86.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Shares of ED opened at $79.56 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.08 and a 200-day moving average of $75.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $26.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.14. Consolidated Edison has a 1 year low of $62.03 and a 1 year high of $95.10.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 7.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a $0.765 dividend. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.02%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 20.0% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 7,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 33.5% in the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.4% during the third quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 5,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.08% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Read More: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.