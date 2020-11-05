Contrasting 1st Capital Bank (OTCMKTS:FISB) & TD (OTCMKTS:GLG)

TD (NASDAQ:GLG) and 1st Capital Bank (OTCMKTS:FISB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

Get TD alerts:

This table compares TD and 1st Capital Bank’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TD $2.49 million 67.02 -$6.93 million N/A N/A 1st Capital Bank $20.92 million 2.61 $2.85 million N/A N/A

1st Capital Bank has higher revenue and earnings than TD.

Risk & Volatility

TD has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 1st Capital Bank has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares TD and 1st Capital Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TD -126.88% -7.86% -6.57% 1st Capital Bank N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for TD and 1st Capital Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TD 0 0 0 0 N/A 1st Capital Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.3% of TD shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.2% of 1st Capital Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of TD shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

1st Capital Bank beats TD on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

TD Company Profile

TD Holdings, Inc. focuses on the new commodities trading business. The company was formerly known as Bat Group, Inc. and changed its name to TD Holdings, Inc. in March 2020. TD Holdings, Inc. is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

1st Capital Bank Company Profile

1st Capital Bank provides various banking products and services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, family commercial entities, and individuals in the Central Coast region of California. Its deposit products include personal and business checking, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and health savings accounts. The company also offers business loans and lines of credit, such as long term loans for fixed-asset purchases and permanent working capital, asset-based lines of credit to cover accounts receivables and inventory, short term lines of credit to support short-term seasonal working capital needs or inventory purchases, and equipment and acquisition financing; term loans for the purchase or refinance of commercial and multi-family residential properties; and personal loans for business owners. In addition, it provides agriculture and wine industry lending products, including long or short term loans for crops, orchards, winery, and vineyard development; real estate purchases or debt refinancing; machinery and equipment purchase; and building improvements, as well as lines of credit for seasonal needs. Further, the company offers home loans or refinance and home equity lines of credit; small business administration and government guaranteed lending solutions; debit cards; cash management services that include ACH origination, online wire transfer, positive pay, merchant card, and remote deposit capture services; and remote check scanning, remote branch deposit, online banking, telephone banking, courier, electronic bill payment, mobile banking, and remote wire transfer request services, as well as invests in securities. It operates through full service branch offices in Monterey, Salinas, King City, and San Luis Obispo, California, as well as a loan production office in Santa Cruz County. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Salinas, California.

Receive News & Ratings for TD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.