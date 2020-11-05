Contrasting Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (NYSE:DBC) and Seaboard (NYSE:SEB)

Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (NYSE:DBC) and Seaboard (NYSE:SEB) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund and Seaboard’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund N/A N/A N/A Seaboard 0.56% -0.61% -0.35%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund and Seaboard, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A Seaboard 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

29.9% of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.7% of Seaboard shares are owned by institutional investors. 78.1% of Seaboard shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Seaboard pays an annual dividend of $9.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Seaboard has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund and Seaboard’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Seaboard $6.84 billion 0.60 $283.00 million N/A N/A

Seaboard has higher revenue and earnings than Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund.

Volatility and Risk

Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seaboard has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund beats Seaboard on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund Company Profile

Deutsche Bank is a leading global investment bank with a strong and profitable private clients franchise. A leader in Germany and Europe, the bank is continuously growing in North America, Asia and key emerging markets. Deutsche Bank offers unparalleled financial services in countries throughout the world. The bank competes to be the leading global provider of financial solutions for demanding clients creating exceptional value for its shareholders and people

Seaboard Company Profile

Seaboard Corporation operates as an agribusiness and transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells fresh pork products, such as loins, tenderloins, and ribs, as well as frozen pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel. The CT&M segment sources, transports, and markets wheat, corn, soybeans, soybean meal, and other commodities; and produces wheat flour, maize meal, manufactured feed, and oilseed crush commodities. The Marine segment provides cargo shipping services in the United States, as well as in 26 countries in the Caribbean, and Central and South America. It operates a terminal and an off-port warehouse for cargo consolidation and temporary storage; and a cargo terminal facility that includes an on-dock warehouse space for temporary storage of bagged grains, resins, and other cargoes. This segment operates through a fleet of 22 chartered and 3 owned vessels; dry, refrigerated, and specialized containers; and other related equipment. The Sugar and Alcohol segment produces and sells sugar and alcohol; and generates and sells energy through its 51-megawatt cogeneration power plant that is fueled by sugarcane by-products, natural gas, and other biomass. The Power segment operates as an independent power producer that generates electricity for the power grid in the Dominican Republic. The Turkey segment produces, processes, and markets branded and non-branded turkey products to retail stores, foodservice outlets, and industrial entities, as well as exports products to Mexico and internationally. The company also processes and sells jalapeÃ±o peppers. Seaboard Corporation was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Merriam, Kansas.

