Contrasting Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) & Triple-S Management (NASDAQ:GTS)

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) and Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.3% of Triple-S Management shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.6% of Principal Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of Triple-S Management shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Principal Financial Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Triple-S Management and Principal Financial Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Triple-S Management $3.38 billion 0.14 $92.89 million $2.63 7.79 Principal Financial Group $16.22 billion 0.71 $1.39 billion $5.58 7.48

Principal Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Triple-S Management. Principal Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Triple-S Management, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Triple-S Management and Principal Financial Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Triple-S Management 0 0 0 0 N/A Principal Financial Group 0 1 0 0 2.00

Principal Financial Group has a consensus price target of $48.00, indicating a potential upside of 15.05%. Given Principal Financial Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Principal Financial Group is more favorable than Triple-S Management.

Profitability

This table compares Triple-S Management and Principal Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Triple-S Management 1.30% 8.08% 2.63% Principal Financial Group 7.82% 10.12% 0.55%

Risk & Volatility

Triple-S Management has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Principal Financial Group has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Principal Financial Group beats Triple-S Management on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Triple-S Management

Triple-S Management Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of managed care and related products in the commercial, Medicare Advantage, and Medicaid markets. It operates through three segments: Managed Care, Life Insurance, and Property and Casualty Insurance. The company offers various managed care products, including health maintenance organization plans; preferred provider organization plans; BlueCard program; Medicare Supplement products; Medicare Advantage products; Medicaid plans; and claims processing and other administrative services to employers, individuals, and government entities. It also provides various life, accident, disability, and health insurance products, as well as annuity products primarily to individuals; and property and casualty insurance products comprising commercial multi-peril package, personal package, commercial auto, hospital malpractice, commercial liability, and commercial property for small to medium size accounts. The company markets and distributes its products through a network of internal sales force, direct mail, independent brokers and agents, telemarketing staff, traditional media, and digital media. It holds rights to the Blue Cross and Blue Shield name and marks throughout Puerto Rico, the United States Virgin Islands, Costa Rica, the British Virgin Islands, and Anguilla. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc. provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides a portfolio of asset accumulation products and services for retirement savings and income. It offers products and services for defined contribution plans, including 401(k) and 403(b) plans, defined benefit pension plans, nonqualified executive benefit plans, employee stock ownership plans, and pension risk transfer services; individual retirement accounts and payroll deduction plans; investment only products; and mutual funds, individual annuities, and bank products. The Principal Global Investors segment provides equity, fixed income, real estate, and other alternative investments, as well as asset allocation, stable value management, and other structured investment strategies. The Principal International segment offers pension accumulation and income annuity products, mutual funds, asset management, and life insurance accumulation products, as well as voluntary savings plans in Brazil, Chile, Mexico, China, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, India, and Southeast Asia. The U.S. Insurance Solutions segment provides specialty benefits, such as group dental and vision insurance, group life insurance, and group and individual disability insurance, as well as administers group dental, disability, and vision benefits; and individual life insurance products comprising universal, variable universal, indexed universal, and term life insurance products in the United States. It also offers insurance solutions for small and medium-sized businesses and their owners, as well as executives. Principal Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 1879 and is based in Des Moines, Iowa.

