Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) Trading Up 8.8%

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) shot up 8.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.50 and last traded at $24.99. 3,137,007 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 2,395,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.97.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Corsair Gaming in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Corsair Gaming in a research report on Sunday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on Corsair Gaming in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Corsair Gaming in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Corsair Gaming in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.75.

In other Corsair Gaming news, Director Anup Bagaria sold 1,135,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $19,301,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Corsair Gaming stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Corsair Gaming Company Profile

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, studio accessories, and others.

