Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Posts Earnings Results

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.03, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 3.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.39) EPS. Corteva updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.25-1.45 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $1.25-1.45 EPS.

NYSE CTVA opened at $32.78 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.25 and its 200 day moving average is $28.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Corteva has a 12 month low of $20.38 and a 12 month high of $34.54. The stock has a market cap of $24.54 billion, a PE ratio of 48.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

In other news, EVP Rajan Gajaria acquired 2,010 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.20 per share, with a total value of $50,652.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Gregory R. Page acquired 5,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.30 per share, for a total transaction of $126,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 35,758 shares in the company, valued at $904,677.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders purchased 9,010 shares of company stock worth $227,172. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CTVA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Corteva from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Corteva from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Corteva from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. BNP Paribas cut Corteva from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Corteva from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.82.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

