Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) is YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,141 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 7,933 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 2.0% of YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $18,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,366,481 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $959,885,000 after buying an additional 115,213 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 36.0% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 9,287 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 140.7% during the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 4,055 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 2,161 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,309 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COST opened at $376.17 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $360.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $329.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $271.28 and a 52 week high of $384.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.70, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The company had revenue of $52.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.64%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on COST shares. Cowen boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $410.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $370.00.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 4,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.72, for a total transaction of $1,370,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,931,053.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.69, for a total transaction of $106,707.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,576,773.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,804 shares of company stock valued at $5,460,267. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

