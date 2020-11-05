Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) (FRA:FRE) a €35.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) (FRA:FRE) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

FRE has been the topic of several other research reports. Warburg Research set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays set a €54.00 ($63.53) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €57.00 ($67.06) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €50.79 ($59.76).

FRE stock opened at €33.41 ($39.31) on Monday. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €60.16 ($70.78) and a 52 week high of €80.00 ($94.12). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €36.84 and its 200 day moving average is €40.34.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

