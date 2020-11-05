Credit Suisse Group Raises Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Price Target to $182.00

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $170.00 to $182.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Sunday, July 26th. They set a buy rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Honeywell International from $150.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Honeywell International from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $166.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Honeywell International from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $166.89.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

HON stock opened at $178.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $168.97 and its 200 day moving average is $153.67. The stock has a market cap of $125.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.03. Honeywell International has a 1-year low of $101.08 and a 1-year high of $184.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 29.93%. The business had revenue of $7.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.95, for a total value of $3,279,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,900,994.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc purchased 44,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.39 per share, for a total transaction of $151,194.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 97,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,508. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 512,949 shares of company stock worth $1,908,951. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Honeywell International by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,783,436 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,308,927,000 after acquiring an additional 370,187 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 25,046 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,622,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 19,650 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,033 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 2,720 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. 75.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. The Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.