Credit Suisse Group Raises Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Price Target to $83.00

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) had its price objective raised by Credit Suisse Group from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Raymond James in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Raymond James from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Raymond James from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of Raymond James from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Raymond James from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Raymond James presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $78.14.

Get Raymond James alerts:

RJF stock opened at $77.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.33. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $54.21 and a 52-week high of $102.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.82.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.45. Raymond James had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 10.75%. Sell-side analysts predict that Raymond James will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 30th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Raymond James by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,132,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,613,000 after acquiring an additional 708,196 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 2.0% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,113,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,988,000 after acquiring an additional 22,252 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Raymond James by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 925,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,733,000 after purchasing an additional 49,545 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 75.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 739,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,877,000 after purchasing an additional 318,072 shares during the period. Finally, Advent Interntional Corp MA grew its position in Raymond James by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advent Interntional Corp MA now owns 446,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,720,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. 77.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.