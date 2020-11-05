Credit Suisse Group Raises Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Price Target to $22.00

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) had its target price upped by Credit Suisse Group from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report published on Monday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the health services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SEM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Select Medical from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Select Medical from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Select Medical presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.71.

Select Medical stock opened at $22.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Select Medical has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $28.61. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.91.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The health services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 3.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Select Medical will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Select Medical news, EVP Michael E. Tarvin sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $1,155,000.00. Also, VP Robert G. Breighner, Jr. sold 5,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.76, for a total value of $109,561.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 33,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,950.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,035 shares of company stock valued at $1,475,162 in the last three months. 19.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Select Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Select Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Select Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Select Medical by 11.1% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Select Medical by 73.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,265 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. 75.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Select Medical Company Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

