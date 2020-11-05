Credit Suisse Group Raises Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Price Target to $55.00

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) had its price objective lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. They set a buy rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Service Co. International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.86.

Shares of SCI stock opened at $48.88 on Monday. Service Co. International has a 52-week low of $33.93 and a 52-week high of $52.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.39. The company has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.36. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 20.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 12th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCI. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 3.0% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 237,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,241,000 after acquiring an additional 7,013 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 6.2% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 531,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,686,000 after acquiring an additional 31,086 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 27.9% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 64,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 14,130 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 1.6% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 112,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 7.1% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 195,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,613,000 after acquiring an additional 13,052 shares during the period. 85.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

