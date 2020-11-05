Credit Suisse Group Raises WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Price Target to $83.00

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) had its price target hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an underperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Argus increased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, September 4th. They set an overweight rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. WEC Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $91.75.

WEC stock opened at $101.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.49. WEC Energy Group has a 52 week low of $68.01 and a 52 week high of $109.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.92 and its 200 day moving average is $93.18. The firm has a market cap of $32.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.6325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 70.67%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 89.7% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 662,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,357,000 after acquiring an additional 313,162 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,076,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,593,100,000 after acquiring an additional 356,268 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 28.1% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the second quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 6.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,807,000 after acquiring an additional 20,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

