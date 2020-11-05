Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Bayer (OTCMKTS:BAYRY)

Credit Suisse Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Bayer (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BAYRY. Citigroup downgraded shares of Bayer from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Barclays lowered shares of Bayer from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. AlphaValue lowered shares of Bayer to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. HSBC lowered shares of Bayer from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Bayer from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bayer presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of BAYRY opened at $12.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $47.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.06, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.38. Bayer has a 1 year low of $11.65 and a 1 year high of $21.59.

Bayer (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.06). Bayer had a negative net margin of 12.80% and a positive return on equity of 14.64%. Equities analysts expect that Bayer will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bayer

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

