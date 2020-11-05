Credit Suisse Group Reiterates Neutral Rating for Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY)

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on RDSMY. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Main First Bank upgraded Koninklijke DSM from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Koninklijke DSM from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.00.

OTCMKTS:RDSMY opened at $41.64 on Wednesday. Koninklijke DSM has a fifty-two week low of $22.86 and a fifty-two week high of $43.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.22 billion, a PE ratio of 42.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.62.

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Koninklijke DSM had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 10.20%. On average, research analysts expect that Koninklijke DSM will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About Koninklijke DSM

Koninklijke DSM N.V., a science-based company, engages in nutrition, health, and sustainable living businesses in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, China, India, Japan, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center segments.

