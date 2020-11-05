Critical Analysis: AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) & China Medicine (NYSE:CHME)

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) and China Medicine (OTCMKTS:CHME) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

This table compares AmerisourceBergen and China Medicine’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AmerisourceBergen $179.59 billion 0.12 $855.36 million $7.09 14.81 China Medicine N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

AmerisourceBergen has higher revenue and earnings than China Medicine.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for AmerisourceBergen and China Medicine, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AmerisourceBergen 1 2 6 0 2.56 China Medicine 0 0 0 0 N/A

AmerisourceBergen currently has a consensus price target of $107.22, indicating a potential upside of 2.13%. Given AmerisourceBergen’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AmerisourceBergen is more favorable than China Medicine.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

64.1% of AmerisourceBergen shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.3% of AmerisourceBergen shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 29.7% of China Medicine shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares AmerisourceBergen and China Medicine’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AmerisourceBergen 0.84% 46.04% 3.90% China Medicine N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

AmerisourceBergen has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Medicine has a beta of 3.2, meaning that its share price is 220% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

AmerisourceBergen beats China Medicine on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers. It also provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; and packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers. In addition, this segment distributes plasma and other blood products, injectable pharmaceuticals, vaccines, and other specialty products; provides other services primarily to physicians who specialize in various disease states, primarily oncology, as well as to other healthcare providers, including hospitals and dialysis clinics; and offers data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers. The company's Other segment provides integrated manufacturer services, such as clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support; offers specialty transportation and logistics services for the biopharmaceutical industry; and sells pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and various other products to customers in both the companion animal and production animal markets, as well as provides demand-creating sales force services to manufacturers. AmerisourceBergen Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Chesterbrook, Pennsylvania.

China Medicine Company Profile

China Medicine Corporation produces and distributes prescription and over the counter drugs, traditional Chinese medicine products, herbs and dietary-supplements, medical devices, and medical formulations in China. The company offers various products for applications, including oncology, high blood pressure, and removal of toxins from food and animal feeds. It provides products that treat stagnation of the heart blood, obstruction of qi in the chest, cardiodynia, headache, and dysmenorrhea; upper respiratory tract infection, acute faucitis, acute tonsillitis, acute gastroenteritis, etc.; acute and chronic hepatitis, deferment hepatitis, cholecystitis, etc.; irregular menstruation, dysmenorrhea, and amenorrhea; anemia and deficiency of vital energy; palpitation, dizziness, and fatigue; and cerebral arteriosclerosis and ischemic stroke. The company distributes its products through a sales network in China. The company was formerly known as Lounsberry Holdings III, Inc. and changed its name to China Medicine Corporation in May 2006. China Medicine Corporation was founded in 2005 and is based in Guangzhou, China.

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.