Critical Review: AmeriServ Financial (NASDAQ:ASRV) & F.N.B. (NASDAQ:FNB)

AmeriServ Financial (NASDAQ:ASRV) and F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for AmeriServ Financial and F.N.B., as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AmeriServ Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A F.N.B. 0 0 2 0 3.00

F.N.B. has a consensus target price of $11.50, suggesting a potential upside of 59.28%. Given F.N.B.’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe F.N.B. is more favorable than AmeriServ Financial.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AmeriServ Financial and F.N.B.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AmeriServ Financial $64.54 million 0.75 $6.03 million N/A N/A F.N.B. $1.54 billion 1.51 $387.00 million $1.18 6.12

F.N.B. has higher revenue and earnings than AmeriServ Financial.

Profitability

This table compares AmeriServ Financial and F.N.B.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AmeriServ Financial 7.27% 4.54% 0.38% F.N.B. 21.08% 6.85% 0.91%

Volatility and Risk

AmeriServ Financial has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, F.N.B. has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

40.4% of AmeriServ Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.3% of F.N.B. shares are held by institutional investors. 9.3% of AmeriServ Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of F.N.B. shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

AmeriServ Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. F.N.B. pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.6%. F.N.B. pays out 40.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. AmeriServ Financial has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and F.N.B. has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

F.N.B. beats AmeriServ Financial on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

AmeriServ Financial Company Profile

AmeriServ Financial Inc. operates as the bank holding company for AmeriServ Financial Bank that provides various consumer, mortgage, and commercial financial products. It offers retail banking services, such as demand, savings, and time deposits; checking and money market accounts; secured and unsecured consumer loans, and mortgage loans; and safe deposit boxes, holiday club accounts, money orders, and traveler's checks. The company also provides lending, depository, and related financial services, such as commercial real estate mortgage loans, short and medium-term loans, revolving credit arrangements, lines of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate-construction loans, business savings accounts, certificates of deposit, wire transfers, night depository, and lock box services to commercial, industrial, financial, and governmental customers. In addition, the company offers personal trust products and services, including personal portfolio investment management, estate planning and administration, custodial services, and pre-need trusts; institutional trust products and services comprising 401(k) plans, defined benefit and defined contribution employee benefit plans, and individual retirement accounts; financial services consisting of the sale of mutual funds, annuities, and insurance products; and union collective investment funds to invest union pension dollars in construction projects that utilize union labor. Further, it engages in underwriting as reinsurer of credit life and disability insurance. The company operates through a network of 16 banking locations in Allegheny, Cambria, Centre, Somerset, Westmoreland counties, Pennsylvania, and Washington County, Maryland; and operates 17 automated bank teller machines. AmeriServ Financial, Inc. is headquartered in Johnstown, Pennsylvania.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services. The company also provides consumer banking products and services, such as deposit products, mortgage and consumer lending services, and mobile and online banking services; and wealth management services comprising personal and corporate fiduciary services comprising administration of decedent and trust estates; securities brokerage and investment advisory services, mutual funds, and annuities; and commercial and personal insurance products, as well as mezzanine financing options for small- to medium-sized businesses. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 369 community banking offices in Pennsylvania, Ohio, Maryland, West Virginia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. F.N.B. Corporation was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

