Critical Survey: Virgin Galactic (SPCE) and The Competition

Virgin Galactic (NYSE: SPCE) is one of 23 publicly-traded companies in the “Transportation services” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Virgin Galactic to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Get Virgin Galactic alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Virgin Galactic and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Virgin Galactic 0 1 0 0 2.00 Virgin Galactic Competitors 248 901 1451 63 2.50

Virgin Galactic presently has a consensus price target of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5.38%. As a group, “Transportation services” companies have a potential upside of 7.42%. Given Virgin Galactic’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Virgin Galactic has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

22.0% of Virgin Galactic shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.9% of shares of all “Transportation services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.3% of Virgin Galactic shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.8% of shares of all “Transportation services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Virgin Galactic has a beta of 0.36, suggesting that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Virgin Galactic’s rivals have a beta of 1.17, suggesting that their average stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Virgin Galactic and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Virgin Galactic $3.78 million -$210.93 million -16.54 Virgin Galactic Competitors $3.58 billion $295.70 million 31.67

Virgin Galactic’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Virgin Galactic. Virgin Galactic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Virgin Galactic and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Virgin Galactic N/A -63.20% -33.72% Virgin Galactic Competitors -263.22% -28.12% -12.63%

Summary

Virgin Galactic rivals beat Virgin Galactic on 12 of the 13 factors compared.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc., an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space. In addition, it engages in the design and development, manufacturing, ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of spaceflight vehicles. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Las Cruces, New Mexico.

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Galactic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Galactic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.