Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $3,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Balentine LLC increased its position in Cummins by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in Cummins by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Cummins by 253.4% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in Cummins during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Several analysts have commented on CMI shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Cummins in a report on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Cummins from $257.00 to $273.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cummins from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on Cummins from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Cummins from $185.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.10.

Cummins stock opened at $222.80 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $216.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.94. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $101.03 and a one year high of $233.02.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.83 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.82%.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.