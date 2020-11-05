CURO Group Holdings Corp. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:CURO)

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th.

CURO Group has a payout ratio of 12.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect CURO Group to earn $2.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.22 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.0%.

Get CURO Group alerts:

Shares of CURO Group stock opened at $8.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $329.94 million, a P/E ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 3.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.69 and a 200 day moving average of $7.60. CURO Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.43 and a fifty-two week high of $16.99.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.22. CURO Group had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 134.59%. Analysts forecast that CURO Group will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

In other CURO Group news, CEO Donald Gayhardt sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 810,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,481,256. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 51.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of CURO Group in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CURO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.25.

About CURO Group

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for CURO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CURO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.