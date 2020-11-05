Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.56 Per Share

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler cut their FY2020 earnings estimates for Customers Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $2.56 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.13. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Customers Bancorp’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.03 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.88 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CUBI. Zacks Investment Research raised Customers Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Hovde Group began coverage on Customers Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Friday, August 7th. B. Riley upgraded Customers Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Customers Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Customers Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

CUBI opened at $14.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $443.71 million, a P/E ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.55 and a 200-day moving average of $11.84. Customers Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.36 and a fifty-two week high of $25.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $141.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.11 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 12.53%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 67.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 186.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,574 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Customers Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $76,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 296.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 5,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Customers Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Richard A. Ehst sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.70, for a total value of $34,250.00. Corporate insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as non-retail time deposit.

