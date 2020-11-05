CyanConnode Holdings plc (CYAN.L) (LON:CYAN) Insider Sells £2,827.80 in Stock

CyanConnode Holdings plc (CYAN.L) (LON:CYAN) insider Christopher Jones sold 56,556 shares of CyanConnode Holdings plc (CYAN.L) stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.07), for a total value of £2,827.80 ($3,694.54).
CYAN opened at GBX 4.85 ($0.06) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.17 million and a P/E ratio of -1.87. CyanConnode Holdings plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 5.90 ($0.08). The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 5.25 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3.81.
CyanConnode Holdings plc (CYAN.L) Company Profile
