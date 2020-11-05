D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by Eads & Heald Wealth Management

Eads & Heald Wealth Management trimmed its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,028 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,149 shares during the quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth about $544,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.4% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,865 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 23.3% during the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,602 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 4,089 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 817,335 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,815,000 after purchasing an additional 420,247 shares during the last quarter. 82.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total value of $342,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,667.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total transaction of $3,937,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 139,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,128,784.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on DHI. Citigroup upped their price target on D.R. Horton from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zelman & Associates cut D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. 140166 cut shares of D.R. Horton from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

DHI stock opened at $74.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.87 and a 200-day moving average of $62.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 6.82. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $25.51 and a one year high of $81.21.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 20 states and 51 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

