DA Davidson Increases IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Price Target to $210.00

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) had its target price upped by DA Davidson from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for IPG Photonics’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.25 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IPG Photonics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $174.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $166.00 to $192.90 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $180.43.

NASDAQ:IPGP opened at $193.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.46 and a beta of 1.54. IPG Photonics has a one year low of $98.04 and a one year high of $202.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $178.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.99 and a quick ratio of 8.11.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $318.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.00 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 7.35%. IPG Photonics’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

In other IPG Photonics news, SVP Trevor Ness sold 4,467 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.61, for a total transaction of $824,652.87. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,668,939.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Peeler sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.67, for a total transaction of $57,284.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,791,040.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,460 shares of company stock valued at $3,929,769 in the last quarter. 34.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in IPG Photonics by 89.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in IPG Photonics during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in IPG Photonics during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 418.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. 63.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

