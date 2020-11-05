DA Davidson Lowers e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Price Target to $23.00

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) had its price objective dropped by analysts at DA Davidson from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, AR Network reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.24% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.67.

Shares of NYSE:ELF traded down $2.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,828. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 61.23 and a beta of 2.20. e.l.f. Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $7.58 and a fifty-two week high of $22.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.82.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $72.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.51 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 5.46%. e.l.f. Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, Director Maureen C. Watson sold 8,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.48, for a total value of $162,716.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,227 shares in the company, valued at $277,141.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 84,518 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.89, for a total value of $1,681,063.02. Insiders sold 222,920 shares of company stock worth $4,481,471 over the last ninety days. 15.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 10,931 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,843,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 151.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 7,655 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors grew its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 57.0% during the third quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 992,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,228,000 after purchasing an additional 360,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 9.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. and W3LL PEOPLE brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

