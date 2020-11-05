Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 1,975 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $7,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 15.6% during the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 4.3% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 117.6% during the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 162.3% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 14.7% during the second quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 424,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,660,000 after acquiring an additional 54,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Truist started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.93.

NYSE LLY opened at $149.06 on Thursday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $110.51 and a 52-week high of $170.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $142.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.19.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.17). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 183.80% and a net margin of 24.48%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 49.01%.

In other news, SVP Melissa S. Barnes sold 5,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.01, for a total value of $755,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,580 shares in the company, valued at $3,560,815.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

