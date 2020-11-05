Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 25,488 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 53.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 73,067 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,488 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $8,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TT. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 350,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,210,000 after acquiring an additional 40,122 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 7,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 5,021.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 15,467 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 195,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,440,000 after acquiring an additional 3,453 shares during the last quarter. 81.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Trane Technologies stock opened at $137.28 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.72. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $70.00 and a 52 week high of $146.85. The company has a market capitalization of $32.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.58, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.38. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 6.76%. On average, equities analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.28%.

In other news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 20,003 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.77, for a total transaction of $2,355,753.31. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,777,605.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 8,496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,019,520.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,001,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,213 shares of company stock valued at $11,090,051. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Stephens initiated coverage on Trane Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $132.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Trane Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Trane Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.38.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

