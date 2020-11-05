Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 32,712 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,085 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 32,712 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $7,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 31,540 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 7,416 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 6,174 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 21,095 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Cascend Securities increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.71.

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $52.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.13 and a 12 month high of $61.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.43.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 13,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $662,016.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,867,325.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

