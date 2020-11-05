Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. cut its position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,741 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 30,858 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $6,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 10.8% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,292 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Xilinx by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,065 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after acquiring an additional 20,572 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its stake in Xilinx by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 21,983 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Xilinx during the 2nd quarter valued at $609,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in Xilinx by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 19,545 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Xilinx alerts:

NASDAQ XLNX opened at $131.12 on Thursday. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.68 and a 1-year high of $130.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $31.43 billion, a PE ratio of 50.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.85.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Xilinx had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 30.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.37%.

A number of research analysts have commented on XLNX shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Xilinx from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Xilinx from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Xilinx from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Xilinx in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Xilinx currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.14.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

Featured Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.