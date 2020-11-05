Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Grows Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,641 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $9,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $265,775,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,955,941 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,491,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929,802 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $628,350,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 112.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,400,982 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $494,098,000 after acquiring an additional 741,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,529,698 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $554,271,000 after acquiring an additional 585,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.94, for a total transaction of $4,799,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,694 shares in the company, valued at $109,759,398.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter E. Hornstra sold 3,337 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.82, for a total value of $1,397,602.34. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,862 shares in the company, valued at $8,318,602.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,337 shares of company stock worth $15,440,522 over the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TMO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $477.00 to $539.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $471.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $476.53.

TMO stock opened at $522.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $202.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $250.21 and a 1 year high of $518.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $453.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $394.84.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $5.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.37 by $1.26. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 14.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.94 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of new drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

