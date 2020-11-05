Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $10.68 Million Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 31,809 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $10,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 317.2% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Caterpillar by 149.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the second quarter worth $44,000. 66.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider William P. Ainsworth sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total value of $1,857,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,840,824.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 1,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $231,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,527,306. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,760 shares of company stock worth $3,663,596 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $157.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.76. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.50 and a twelve month high of $171.26.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

Several analysts have issued reports on CAT shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Bank of America upgraded Caterpillar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.11.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

