Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $8.36 Million Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. cut its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 140,070 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 12,384 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $8,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Oracle by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 23,629 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in Oracle by 6.9% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 20,329 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO raised its stake in Oracle by 2.2% during the second quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 36,602 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.4% in the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 157,171 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $8,687,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 6.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,546,372 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $85,468,000 after acquiring an additional 98,032 shares during the last quarter. 48.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Oracle from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Societe Generale raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.68.

Oracle stock opened at $57.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $39.71 and a 52-week high of $62.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.84. The firm has a market cap of $170.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Oracle had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 85.71%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 8th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

In other news, CAO W Corey West sold 4,793 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $292,900.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 115,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,028,016.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 112,500 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total transaction of $6,856,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,856,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,673 shares of company stock valued at $7,906,167 in the last quarter. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

