Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $9.02 Million Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,628 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 25,975 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $9,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 19,381 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $259,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $262,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

In other QUALCOMM news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 20,530 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.60, for a total value of $2,681,218.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 50,753 shares in the company, valued at $6,628,341.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 10,720 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.27, for a total value of $1,267,854.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,098,964.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,741 shares of company stock worth $4,940,651. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $81.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. KeyCorp upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.15.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $146.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.97. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $58.00 and a 52 week high of $132.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.42, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $121.38 and its 200 day moving average is $100.48.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 78.39% and a net margin of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.55%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

