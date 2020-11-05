Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Increases Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $6,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 82.4% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 228.2% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 9,825 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total transaction of $1,563,648.75. Also, Director David P. Abney sold 62,700 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.56, for a total transaction of $10,067,112.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,291 shares of company stock worth $12,848,237. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UPS opened at $164.90 on Thursday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $178.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.32, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $167.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.83.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.42. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 156.85%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 53.65%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $186.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Sunday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.39.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

