Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $9,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BKNG. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Booking by 125.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 36 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Booking by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,589,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,374,000. Finally, Oak Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Booking alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Booking from $1,700.00 to $2,020.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Barclays upped their price target on Booking from $1,900.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $1,950.00 price target (up previously from $1,850.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Booking from $2,150.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Booking from $1,900.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Booking has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,852.18.

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $1,764.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.10. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,107.29 and a 1-year high of $2,094.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,714.41 and a 200 day moving average of $1,675.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($10.81) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($11.87) by $1.06. The company had revenue of $630.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.94 million. Booking had a return on equity of 53.57% and a net margin of 22.52%. Booking’s quarterly revenue was down 83.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $23.59 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 20.04 EPS for the current year.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.