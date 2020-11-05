Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. cut its position in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 626,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 51,400 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $8,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INFY. AXA lifted its stake in shares of Infosys by 2.9% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 443,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,640,000 after buying an additional 12,361 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Infosys by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 499,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,894,000 after purchasing an additional 146,146 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Infosys by 13.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,535,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,790,000 after buying an additional 902,028 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Infosys by 15.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 63,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 8,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys in the first quarter valued at about $782,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INFY opened at $15.03 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.81. Infosys Ltd has a 52 week low of $6.76 and a 52 week high of $16.62.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 14th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 27.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Infosys Ltd will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1359 per share. This represents a yield of 1.6%. This is a boost from Infosys’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 23rd. Infosys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on INFY shares. Nomura Instinet upgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Wedbush upgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered Infosys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Infosys from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Infosys in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.34.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

