Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 226 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,863 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $8,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in American Express in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in American Express in the 3rd quarter worth $261,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in American Express in the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,539 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Group acquired a new position in American Express in the 2nd quarter worth $237,000. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

American Express stock opened at $97.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $77.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.22. American Express has a 12 month low of $67.00 and a 12 month high of $138.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.98.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The payment services company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that American Express will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.98%.

In related news, insider Denise Pickett sold 2,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.62, for a total transaction of $276,719.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $985,717.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AXP shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $106.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. TheStreet upgraded American Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on American Express in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on American Express from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.04.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

