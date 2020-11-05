Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,000 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned about 0.24% of Fox Factory worth $7,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fox Factory by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,304,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,633,000 after buying an additional 370,192 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Fox Factory by 2.0% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,223,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,976,000 after purchasing an additional 63,997 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Fox Factory by 4.7% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,742,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,549,000 after purchasing an additional 79,005 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Fox Factory by 5.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,135,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,706,000 after purchasing an additional 61,365 shares during the period. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new position in Fox Factory in the second quarter valued at about $52,224,000.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

In other news, Director Larry L. Enterline sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total transaction of $4,228,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry L. Enterline sold 36,485 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total transaction of $3,900,976.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,381,085.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,388 shares of company stock valued at $11,812,677 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FOXF shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded Fox Factory from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, CJS Securities upgraded Fox Factory from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fox Factory presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.20.

NASDAQ:FOXF opened at $91.16 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.01, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.93. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $34.58 and a 52-week high of $113.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $183.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.07 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 9.53%. Sell-side analysts expect that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

Featured Article: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF).

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.