Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Raises Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $10,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on Z shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $83.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:Z opened at $101.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.99 and a beta of 1.14. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.04 and a 1-year high of $112.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a current ratio of 10.08.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $768.35 million for the quarter.

In other Zillow Group news, CEO Richard N. Barton sold 264,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total transaction of $21,270,744.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,822,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,330,348.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stanley B. Humphries sold 862,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $69,101,992.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,550,426.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,693,410 shares of company stock worth $138,916,967. Corporate insiders own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

