Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Reduces Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,915 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 12,481 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $7,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 48.9% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.1% in the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 4,247 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in Accenture by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,906 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Accenture by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Accenture by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,810 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 73.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $227.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.06. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $137.15 and a 12 month high of $247.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.83.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $10.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.93 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 11.52%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.18%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ACN. Bank of America dropped their target price on Accenture from $216.00 to $209.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Accenture from $236.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. UBS Group began coverage on Accenture in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on Accenture from $247.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Accenture from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Accenture has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.58.

In other news, Director Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 1,283 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.01, for a total transaction of $286,121.83. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $748,867.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 8,723 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.42, for a total value of $1,922,723.66. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 13,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,064,499.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,485 shares of company stock worth $10,350,464 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services for clients to accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

