Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 30,643 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 26.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,643 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $6,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GL. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Globe Life by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 79,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,911,000 after buying an additional 16,807 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Globe Life by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,262,000 after buying an additional 2,778 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 64.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after buying an additional 11,502 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Globe Life by 47.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after buying an additional 14,150 shares during the period. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Globe Life in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Globe Life news, CEO Gary L. Coleman sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.49, for a total value of $1,001,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 736,426 shares in the company, valued at $61,484,206.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carol A. Mccoy sold 9,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.03, for a total transaction of $747,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,638,690.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,000 shares of company stock worth $12,110,820 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

GL stock opened at $83.75 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.82 and a 200-day moving average of $79.01. Globe Life Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.74 and a fifty-two week high of $111.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Globe Life Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.11%.

GL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Globe Life from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Globe Life from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet raised Globe Life from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Globe Life has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.17.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

