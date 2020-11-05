Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 39,561 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lessened its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 36.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 70,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,561 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $8,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 164.7% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 96.8% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the third quarter worth $31,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the second quarter worth $40,000. 68.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA has been the topic of several research reports. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $132.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Raymond James upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.55.

NYSE HCA opened at $131.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $129.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.03. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.38 and a twelve month high of $151.97. The company has a market capitalization of $44.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.19.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.77). HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 589.47% and a net margin of 6.67%. The business had revenue of $13.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.19%.

In other news, SVP Sandra L. Morgan sold 5,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total value of $642,582.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,144.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total value of $30,638.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,621 shares in the company, valued at $353,756.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,375 shares of company stock worth $2,950,398. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

Featured Article: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.