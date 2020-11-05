Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 48,425 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,236 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 48,425 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $7,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its holdings in Danaher by 1.3% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 160,248 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,506,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.5% in the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,937,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 5.6% in the third quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 4,565 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the third quarter worth about $12,374,000. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 3.2% in the third quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 7,142 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Daniel L. Comas sold 54,402 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.25, for a total transaction of $12,689,266.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,161 shares in the company, valued at $30,360,053.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 38,954 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $7,985,570.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,751,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 224,248 shares of company stock worth $49,077,431 over the last three months. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $176.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $209.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.00.

Danaher stock opened at $240.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $170.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.88. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $119.60 and a 1-year high of $245.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $220.37 and a 200-day moving average of $191.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 28th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 25th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 16.29%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

