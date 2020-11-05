DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:DZSI) Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($0.10) Per Share

DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:DZSI) – Research analysts at B. Riley raised their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for DASAN Zhone Solutions in a report released on Monday, November 2nd. B. Riley analyst D. Kang now anticipates that the communications equipment provider will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.15). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for DASAN Zhone Solutions’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised DASAN Zhone Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Northland Securities initiated coverage on DASAN Zhone Solutions in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.08.

DZSI opened at $11.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $254.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.97 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. DASAN Zhone Solutions has a 12 month low of $2.90 and a 12 month high of $12.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.00.

DASAN Zhone Solutions (NASDAQ:DZSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.15. DASAN Zhone Solutions had a negative return on equity of 6.68% and a negative net margin of 8.67%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions by 63.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,526 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 9,091 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions by 43.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,346 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 9,254 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions by 92.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,594 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,456,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions by 57.9% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,358 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.85% of the company’s stock.

About DASAN Zhone Solutions

DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks worldwide. It offers broadband access products, including customer premise equipment, such as digital subscriber line (DSL) modems; Ethernet access demarcation devices; and gigabit passive optical network (GPON) and 10G point-to-point active Ethernet optical network terminals.

